WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,068 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Apple Stock Performance

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.