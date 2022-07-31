WEX (NYSE:WEX) PT Raised to $185.00 at Truist Financial

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “maintains” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEX to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $212.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.73.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. WEX has a 1-year low of $123.01 and a 1-year high of $197.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.86.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.70. WEX had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEX will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock worth $593,780. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of WEX by 276.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEX by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

