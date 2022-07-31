Winning Points Advisors LLC Has $8.08 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,110 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 11,823 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.3% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.74 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $261.36 and its 200 day moving average is $281.34. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

