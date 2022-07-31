XML Financial LLC Buys 65 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

XML Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,967,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ opened at $174.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

