Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in Z. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 13,018.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 707,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,188,000 after buying an additional 702,319 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $991,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.
Z stock opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.60. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $111.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
