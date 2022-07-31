Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Wedbush

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ZION. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $54.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,419,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,663,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,176,000 after buying an additional 429,080 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 805,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,891,000 after buying an additional 396,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.