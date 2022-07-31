Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,294 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 243.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, SVP James R. Abbott acquired 10,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,663.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

ZION has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.42.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $47.92 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

