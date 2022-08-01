14,300 Shares in Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEER. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Seer by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 377,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Seer by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC increased its position in Seer by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 383,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seer by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Seer alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Omead Ostadan sold 4,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $35,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 378,238 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,598.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Elona Esq. Kogan sold 8,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $72,928.35. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,206.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.96% of the company’s stock.

Seer Stock Performance

SEER stock opened at $9.00 on Monday. Seer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $561.98 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.27.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Seer had a negative return on equity of 15.44% and a negative net margin of 794.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5241.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Seer Profile

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.