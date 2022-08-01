18,382 Shares in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Thomas G. Creery sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $524,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 148,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,038.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DINO opened at $47.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.53. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.73.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DINO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.13.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

