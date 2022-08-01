2,964 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,964 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in NetApp by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in NetApp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in NetApp by 26.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in NetApp by 3.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,197 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in NetApp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NetApp from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northland Securities cut their target price on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.55.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.75. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.26 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. NetApp had a return on equity of 127.40% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,889,651. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

