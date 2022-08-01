3,763 Shares in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 171.9% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after acquiring an additional 234,083 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,947,000.

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CMDY opened at $59.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.26. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

