4,310 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.55 on Monday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

