5,800 Shares in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,892,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,573,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:VSTO opened at $30.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.69. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $52.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.87 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 50.41% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $5,754,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,443.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 10,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $399,375.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,939.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 272,780 shares of company stock worth $10,373,989. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp downgraded Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Roth Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Featured Stories

