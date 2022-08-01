63,899 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM opened at $46.05 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.