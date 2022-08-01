63,899 Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,812,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
