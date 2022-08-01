7,651 Shares in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 73.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 12.7% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 31,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,721,000. Terril Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 112,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $3,119,000.

NYSE EMO opened at $28.12 on Monday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.54.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

