ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,075,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in ABM Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 201,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ABM opened at $44.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ABM Industries Dividend Announcement

ABM Industries ( NYSE:ABM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries

In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joshua H. Feinberg acquired 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.16 per share, with a total value of $247,882.80. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,468,959.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raul Javier Valentin sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $50,614.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,337 shares in the company, valued at $654,340.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

ABM Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

