abrdn plc Acquires 3,471 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of ExlService worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ExlService by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,732,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ExlService by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,730,000 after purchasing an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,002,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ExlService by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in ExlService by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 410,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,367 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $370,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,878.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXLS stock opened at $168.37 on Monday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.78 and a one year high of $171.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day moving average is $136.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. ExlService’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.14.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

