abrdn plc Acquires 37,847 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,956 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,847 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Plug Power by 62.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Plug Power Stock Down 1.3 %

PLUG stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.39 and its 200 day moving average is $21.05. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

(Get Rating)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.