abrdn plc Acquires 5,375 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Vail Resorts by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vail Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Vail Resorts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.
Vail Resorts Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE MTN opened at $237.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.56. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $206.03 and a one year high of $376.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MTN has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $300.00 target price on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.71.
Vail Resorts Company Profile
Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.
