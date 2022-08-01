abrdn plc Boosts Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.31% of BioLife Solutions worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $976,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 23,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 8,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $144,604.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,965,191.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,078 shares of company stock worth $233,265. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $19.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $817.24 million, a P/E ratio of -55.06 and a beta of 1.91. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $36.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

BLFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $48.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.17.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

