abrdn plc Boosts Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

abrdn plc grew its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $49.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $109.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PDD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. 86 Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.18.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

