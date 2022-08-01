abrdn plc Buys 1,656 Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.09% of Ballard Power Systems worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,226,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,955,000 after buying an additional 123,919 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 510,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after buying an additional 99,149 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 238.0% during the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 4,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 91,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $8.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.71. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $19.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.