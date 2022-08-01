abrdn plc Buys 496 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

abrdn plc boosted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 8.0% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DocuSign by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.20.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DOCU opened at $63.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.86 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.95.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

