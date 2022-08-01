abrdn plc Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 608 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

BIO stock opened at $563.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $462.61 and a twelve month high of $832.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.92. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

