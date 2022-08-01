abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,486 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qorvo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 25.0% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 265.6% in the first quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 76.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after buying an additional 12,264 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QRVO opened at $104.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $201.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $150.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.19.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

