abrdn plc Has $2.72 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,596 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UAL. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $36.75 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $30.54 and a one year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.32.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.91) earnings per share. United Airlines’s revenue was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Airlines news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $513,615.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,910,500. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

