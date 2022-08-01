abrdn plc Has $2.82 Million Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,736 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Whirlpool by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,065,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,671,000 after buying an additional 106,185 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,074,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,524,000 after purchasing an additional 132,954 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,897,000 after purchasing an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,866 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $227.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Whirlpool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cfra cut Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.00.

Whirlpool Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE WHR opened at $172.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $145.93 and a 52 week high of $245.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Company Profile



Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

