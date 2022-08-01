abrdn plc Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

abrdn plc cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,216 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HII. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $20,037,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE HII opened at $216.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.98. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.