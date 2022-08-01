abrdn plc Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

abrdn plc lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,282 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 60.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,181 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $269,907.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,147.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,925 shares of company stock worth $908,085.

HOOD opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.82. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.12% and a negative return on equity of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Featured Articles

