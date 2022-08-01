abrdn plc Has $3.12 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 76,627 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE BWA opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.72.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

