abrdn plc Has $3.15 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 168.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 214,602 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.05% of Vipshop worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 34.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vipshop by 451.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vipshop by 45.1% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,696,000 after buying an additional 439,021 shares in the last quarter. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.92 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $23.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup lowered Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.60 to $7.80 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.23.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

