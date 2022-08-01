abrdn plc Has $3.22 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

abrdn plc grew its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,538 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.4% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,598,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 46.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 37.5% in the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $340.08 per share, for a total transaction of $3,400,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,511,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,012,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 675,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,201,680 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HubSpot Price Performance

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Mizuho cut their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $670.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $559.60.

Shares of HUBS opened at $308.00 on Monday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -224.82 and a beta of 1.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

