abrdn plc Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,887 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $487,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 88,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 64.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 848,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 331,746 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

NYSE:AMCR opened at $12.95 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 172,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 846,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total value of $10,716,778.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,422,325.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,073.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

