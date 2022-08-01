abrdn plc Has $3.46 Million Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 57,764 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ares Management by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARES shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $71.65 on Monday. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.54 and a 200-day moving average of $71.22.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Ares Management had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ares Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 119.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $1,270,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,148,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 245,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,553 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

