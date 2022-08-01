abrdn plc Has $3.59 Million Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

abrdn plc lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,441 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 703 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after buying an additional 15,702 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 243.4% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 1.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.00.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $250.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.43. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.37 and a 12 month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

