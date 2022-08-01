abrdn plc Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,776 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $3,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWL. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NWL. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Newell Brands Price Performance

NWL opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.76. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.09%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.