abrdn plc Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,111 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,436,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,415,000 after acquiring an additional 481,951 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,749,000 after acquiring an additional 106,752 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,656,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,618,000 after acquiring an additional 13,670 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 656,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,985,000 after acquiring an additional 138,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 528,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,155,000 after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Price Performance

NASDAQ MANH opened at $140.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 1.83. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $188.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MANH shares. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.