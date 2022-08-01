abrdn plc Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Okta by 20.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 67.0% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Okta by 19.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 13,848 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Okta by 51.7% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,850.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.33.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $98.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.38. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

