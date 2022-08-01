abrdn plc Purchases 5,507 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $35,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $60,000. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STAG stock opened at $32.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business had revenue of $159.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.31%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

