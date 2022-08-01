abrdn plc Purchases 8,737 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 362.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Nordson by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordson Stock Performance

NDSN stock opened at $230.99 on Monday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $194.89 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.16. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $635.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nordson from $300.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.60.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

