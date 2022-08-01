abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

abrdn plc decreased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 61,465 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,532,069 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $929,900,000 after acquiring an additional 933,075 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,613,180 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $288,455,000 after acquiring an additional 701,374 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,899,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,323,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,801,000 after acquiring an additional 394,674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $73,264.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,292.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 127,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $559,618.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,343,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,909,714.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $73,264.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $269,292.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 907,375 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,029 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $27.45 on Monday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.50 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

