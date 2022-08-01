abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,868 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Globe Life by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,756,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,598,000 after buying an additional 630,881 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Globe Life by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 897,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,146,000 after buying an additional 231,325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Globe Life by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,516,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,926,000 after buying an additional 226,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Globe Life by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,400,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,237,000 after buying an additional 224,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at $11,861,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GL opened at $100.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.74. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.25 and a 12-month high of $108.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.91.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.18%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $98,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Globe Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Globe Life from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

