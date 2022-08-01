abrdn plc Reduces Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 64,441 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in NiSource by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at $22,622,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 185,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 26,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 311,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,901,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

NI opened at $30.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.65. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.44%.

NI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

