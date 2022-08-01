abrdn plc Sells 13,630 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,630 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransUnion Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.62.

TransUnion stock opened at $79.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day moving average of $90.91. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a one year low of $72.26 and a one year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

TransUnion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.