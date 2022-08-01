abrdn plc Sells 18,159 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

abrdn plc lowered its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,159 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics
In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Steel Dynamics Price Performance
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 20.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.05%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.
About Steel Dynamics
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)
- Use These To Find Your Stock’s Support and Resistance Levels
- Is Boeing Stock is Ready for Lift-Off ?
- Elon Musk is Out, But Should You Be In Twitter Stock?
- 3 Earnings Announcements That Could Surprise
- Twitter’s Up For Third Week In A Row: What’s Next For The Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.