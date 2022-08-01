abrdn plc Sells 190,424 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 190,424 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBT. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $56,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth $66,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

Shares of MBT stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 469.07%.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile



Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

