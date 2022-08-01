abrdn plc Sells 23,174 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,174 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $21,194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ATO stock opened at $121.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.80 and a 12 month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.25.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.