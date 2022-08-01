abrdn plc Sells 28,465 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,465 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $473,937.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Loews Stock Up 0.9 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $58.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.88%.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

