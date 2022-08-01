abrdn plc Sells 31,219 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

abrdn plc cut its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31,219 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 64,904 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $35,888,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Leidos by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,734,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $107.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

