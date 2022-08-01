abrdn plc Sells 34,585 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

abrdn plc decreased its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,320 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,585 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,553,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,628 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8,278.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 874,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,628,000 after purchasing an additional 863,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,748,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,284,000 after purchasing an additional 648,373 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $750,513,000 after purchasing an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. PulteGroup's revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PHM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

